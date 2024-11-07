2024 Semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award Announced

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

Five semifinalists are announced in this release for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The three finalists for each award will be unveiled by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Brian Callahan at 6:30pm CT/7:30pm ET on Tuesday, November 26. The announcement will be streamed on the Tennessee Titans website and Titans app, and the Titans social/digital channels at 7pm CT/8pm ET that night. The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2024 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 18th consecutive year,” stated Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”

This is the 40th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The remaining semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Titans website.

2024 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Nate Adams, Clay County

Ja’mychal Buckner, South Pittsburg

DaYon Cooper, South Pittsburg

Bennett McDougal, Whitwell

Tate Surber, McKenzie

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Gray Eubanks, Huntingdon

Andrew Johnson, Fairley

Jaydon Peete, Milan

Sam Pickett, Marion County

Kason William Young, East Robertson

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Eli Graf, Alcoa

Radarious Jackson, Sheffield

Eli Owens, Alcoa

Graham Simpson, Westview

Skylan Smith, Covington

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Bronzden Chaffin, Upperman

Waylon LaRue, Anderson County

Tripp Pinion, White County

Carson Quillen, Greeneville

Tyler Thompson, Marshall County

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Brenden Anes, Page

Eric Hazzard, Page

Cooper Newman, Sevier County

Kelvin Perkins, Southwind

Tay Starks, Munford

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Kannon Burroughs, Green Hill

Samuel Iroh, Collierville

Miles Reding, Kirkwood

Donovan Starr, Ravenwood

Craig Tutt, Oakland

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Mitchell Cash Carey, DCA

Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian

Nix Fullen, Tipton-Rosemark

Jay’len Mosley, Jackson Christian

Brayden Waller, Trinity Christian

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Hutson Chance, CPA

David Green, Boyd Buchanan

Kaedyn Marable, BGA

Noah Spencer, USJ

Terrion Thomas, Knoxville Grace

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Briggs Cherry, Baylor

David Gabriel Georges, Baylor

Tyreek King, Knoxville Catholic

George MacIntyre, Brentwood Academy

Ethan Utley, Ensworth

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Elliott Arnold, McCallie

London Bironas, Brentwood Academy

Philippe LaForge, Baylor

Ethan Lane, Boyd Buchanan

Dylan Stooksbury, Powell

Source: TSSAA

