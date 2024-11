Five people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving nine vehicles Thursday.

Murfreesboro Authorities responded to the crash at the intersection of Northeast Broad Street and South Church Street.

A rear-end collision triggered the chain reaction.

Photo: MFRD 1 of 3

According to police, the five victims are in non-critical condition. Seven others involved in the crash were assessed at the scene and believed to be uninjured.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email