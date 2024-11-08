Starbucks Announces Removal of Extra Charge for Non-Dairy Milk

SEATTLE – October 30, 2024 – Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that, starting with the launch of its holiday menu on November 7, the company will no longer charge extra for customizing beverages with a non-dairy milk, making it easier for customers to make their Starbucks beverage their own.

“Core to the Starbucks Experience is the ability to customize your beverage to make it yours. By removing the extra charge for non-dairy milks we’re embracing all the ways our customers enjoy their Starbucks,” said Brian Niccol, Starbucks chairman and chief executive officer.

Substituting non-dairy milk – whether its soymilk, oatmilk, almondmilk or coconutmilk – in a handcrafted beverage is the second most requested customization from Starbucks customers, behind adding a shot of espresso. When this change goes into effect on November 7, almost half of Starbucks current customers in the U.S. who pay to modify their beverage at company-operated stores will see a price reduction of more than 10%.

“I made a commitment that we’d get back to Starbucks, focusing on what has always set Starbucks apart – a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather and we serve the finest coffee handcrafted by our skilled baristas,” continued Niccol. “This is just one of many changes we’ll make to ensure a visit to Starbucks is worth it every time.”

Source: Starbucks

