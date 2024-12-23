New Rutherford County Deputies Complete First Training Phase

Six deputies received badges after they successfully finished nine weeks of training at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Keith Lowery presented the badges to Patrol Deputy Nickolas Davenport, Deputy Jonathan Lott, Deputy David Drake, Deputy Jesse Bush, Deputy Mark Moore, Deputy Sebastian Alvarez, Deputy Ethan Patterson and SRO Aquarius Phillips.

Training Sgt. Sean Vinson welcomed family members and explained they are now part of the Sheriff’s Office family.

In the initial classes, deputies studied firearms, chemical weapons and defensive tactics. They participated in scenarios about domestic violence and assault calls. They practiced court testimony and were questioned by a defense attorney.

In the next 14-week phase, the deputies will work with a field training officer and handle all types of calls. Then, they will attend the 12-week Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy to become state certified.

After graduating from the academy, they will complete a two-week orientation.

“The final goal will be attained,” Vinson said.

Lowery thanked the deputies and their families for supporting the deputies and being part of the Sheriff’s Office’s family.

“That resonates with us very deeply,” Lowery said. “They are heroes in my mind.”

Lowery urged the deputies to learn every day.

“Watch out for each other and get home safely,” Lowery said.

