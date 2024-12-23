OBITUARY: Bert Milton Adkins

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Bert Milton Adkins, who departed this world on December 17, 2024, at the age of 59. Born on April 29, 1965, in Lenoir City, Tennessee, Bert was a beacon of love and joy to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Bert was the cherished son of Robert Clayton Adkins and Martha Frierson, who preceded him in death. He is also mourned by the loss of his beloved companion, Tracy Lafever. Bert leaves behind a legacy of love through his sons, Chase, Cullen, and Brock Adkins, who carry forward his spirit of kindness and compassion. He is also survived by his dear sisters, Regina Baker and Holly Swanson, and his cherished grandchildren—Liam Adkins, Lilly Adkins, EllaStasia Adkins, and Chris Brown—all of whom brought him immense joy and pride.

A beloved uncle and cousin, Bert’s family extended to include his cousins Curry Frierson, Allan Frierson, Nick Adkins, and Alisa Adkins, along with many other treasured family members and friends. His big heart and selfless nature touched the lives of all who knew him.

Bert was known for his unwavering spirit and his many interests. He was an avid weightlifter, a devoted NASCAR enthusiast, and never turned down a moment to enjoy snacks—especially anything made by Little Debbie. A lover of football and a history buff, Bert found joy in both the excitement of the game and the stories of the past, sharing his passions with those around him and inspiring others with his knowledge and enthusiasm.

Family will gather to celebrate his memory at All Saints Episcopal Church on December 27, 2024 located at 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167. The visitation will commence at 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM. The family and friends will process to Mapleview Cemetery following the service.

While Bert Milton Adkins has left this earthly realm, his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved him. In our collective memory, he will continue to inspire with his selflessness and warmth. May he rest in peace, and may his legacy of love endure through the lives he has touched.