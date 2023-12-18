New Music this Week-December 18, 2023

Here’s new music to check out this week, some might be artists you know and others could be artists you would like to explore.
1Cory Asbury-Corey Kent
Cory Asbury, has released a deluxe single version of “My Inheritance.” The EP features a new poignant duet rendition of the powerful track featuring Sony Music Nashville artist Corey Kent as well as an intimate live acoustic version recorded in Nashville with producer Paul Mabury.
Take a listen here.
2John Oates
John Oates (co-creator of the iconic pop-rock duo Daryl Hall & John Oates) is thrilled to release his new single “Get Your Smile On.” All proceeds of the single goes to Teen Cancer America and featured in the video are all fighters and survivors that patriciate in the Teen Cancer America Music program.
Take a listen here.
3Vince Freeman
Vince Freeman has released his latest single “Imposter,” the second from his highly-anticipated debut album Scars, Ghosts & Glory, out March 22nd 2024.
Take a listen here.
4Walker Hayes
The viral “Fancy Like” now has a holiday version, “Fancy Like Christmas.” The video already has over 600K views since its release.
Take a listen here.
5TEDASHII
On the heels of DEAD OR ALIVE pt 1 release back in September, and a few days before Christmas, Tedashii shines with his vocals on two (2) brand new Christmas songs; Christmas Call featuring VRose and Back Home For Christmas.
Take a listen here.
6Kelsey Hickman
Nashville’s country rock artist, Kelsey Hickman, unveils the poignant music video that complements her newly dropped single (Dec. 1), “LUVUH8U,”featured on her forthcoming five-track EP titled Lights Out. In this song, Kelsey continues to define her unique fusion of charming country twang and gritty rock edge as she emphasizes that the opposite of love isn’t hate but rather, indifference.
Take a listen here.
7Sophia Scott
Take a listen here.
8Jackson White
White is a student at Brentwood High School, he just released two Christmas singles -“Christmas Time is Here,” and “The Only Gift.”
Take a listen here.