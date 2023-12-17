Taylor Swift Donates $1M to Tennessee Community Foundation for Tornado Relief

Taylor Swift is currently on the world wide Eras Tour but hasn’t forgotten about Tennessee. She made a one million dollar donation to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennesse, reported USA Today.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee shared on social media, “Tornado Relief (Taylor’s Version). ‘The Swifts found their original Tennessee home in Hendersonville and Sumner County and remain deeply committed to its continued well-being,’ says Hal Cato, CEO of Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. ‘Taylor’s incredibly generous gift sends a message to her hometown, and the communities around it, that she has their backs during the long road to recovery following this devastating event.’”

Taylor Swift attended Hendersonville High School and maintains an office and home in the Nashville area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has completed its storm survey, to assess the path and strength of tornadoes that hit several middle Tennessee communities on Saturday, December 9 and confirmed six tornadoes struck the Middle Tennessee area on December 9th.

This isn’t the first time Swift has made a donation to tornado relief in Nashville. Back in 2020, when tornadoes also hit the area, she donated $1M towards recovery efforts.

“Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me,” the artist stated after sharing the news on Instagram.