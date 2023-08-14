New Music this Week-August 14, 2023

1 Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan releases a new song “Southern and Slow” today across all digital platforms. “Southern and Slow,” the third song off a forthcoming album, was written by Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson and Chase McGill and co-produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens.

“‘Southern and Slow’ reflects on simple times,” said Luke. “Those picture-perfect moments like the sun setting behind a water tower, honey dripping off a spoon, well, it doesn’t get much country’er than that. Let’s slow it down southern style because this life seems to be moving faster than ever.”

Take a listen here.