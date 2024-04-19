Nashville takes down Storm Chasers 9-1

NASHVILLE – April 18, 2024 – A big couple innings and a stellar night from the Nashville Sounds (9-9) pitching staff helped get the Sounds back to the .500 mark on the season, taking a 9-1 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers (11-7) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Haase, Collins and Hernández had two RBI each, respectively. Christian Arroyo scored twice in his Sounds debut and reached via walk twice. Black hit his third triple of the season and second in as many games.

The Sounds hold a 2-1 lead in the series as the set hits the weekend. Right-hander Chad Patrick (0-0, 5.14) will get the ball for the Sounds. He’ll face Omaha’s right-hander William Fleming (0-0, 5.00). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Fox 17 Fireworks Friday at First Horizon Park.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail [email protected].

Source: Sounds