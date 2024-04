MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee fell to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 5-2 on Wednesday evening at Reese Smith Jr. Field.

The Blue Raiders (13-23, 4-8 C-USA) scored in the first inning thanks to a Jackson Galloway single which plated Luke Vinson. Vinson later would score the second and final Blue Raider run on a solo shot to right-center field in the third inning.

The Golden Eagles (23-14, 8-4 OVC) scored five runs on 10 hits which was enough to sweep the season series against MTSU.

Source: MTSU

