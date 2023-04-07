Nashville Sounds Split Doubleheader in Memphis

The Nashville Sounds split their doubleheader against the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday night at AutoZone Park. Sal Frelick picked up three hits in game one to back the efforts of starter Robert Gasser and the bullpen, leading the Sounds to a 4-0 shutout victory. The clubs traded goose eggs for most of game two before the Sounds fell 2-0.

Frelick went 4-for-7 (R, 2B, SB) between the two contests. Keston Hiura was the only other Sound to pick up a hit in both contests, going 2-for-6 with a run. Starters Gasser and Boushley combined to toss 7.1 scoreless frames.

Game four of the series is tomorrow night, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Right-hander Janson Junk (0-0, 1.80 ERA) gets the ball for the Sounds opposite Memphis righty Dakota Hudson (0-0, 5.40 ERA).

Post-Game Notes

Frelick’s three-hit performance in game one was the Sounds’ second of the season. Blake Perkins knocked a trio of hits in Tuesday’s series opener.

The Sounds reached base to lead off an inning eight times between the two contests.

Game two was the first time this season the Sounds have not led at any point in a game.

The Sounds’ game one win was their first shutout victory since September 17, 2022 vs. Jacksonville, and their game two loss was their first shutout defeat since September 16, 2022, also vs. Jacksonville.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: MILB