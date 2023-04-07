Saros Leads Predators to Shutout Win Over Hurricanes



Juuse Saros stood tall between the pipes, making a whopping 33 saves as the Nashville Predators blanked the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

Mark Jankowski was the standout player of the first period, contributing a goal and an assist to help power the young Predators to a decisive victory over their opponents.

Thanks to this impressive win, the Predators have improved their season record to an impressive 40-30-8, placing them within striking distance of the second Wild Card spot in the fiercely competitive Western Conference, just one point behind the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames.

Saros was undoubtedly the hero of the game, earning his second shutout of the season and the 20th of his NHL career. He previously recorded a 38-save shutout against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 9, and has been a thorn in the side of the Hurricanes all season long, having made a franchise-record 64 saves in a game against them on Jan. 5.

The Preds will now set their sights on their final road trip of the regular season, starting with a crucial showdown against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. CT, and fans can expect another thrilling match-up between these two fierce rivals.

