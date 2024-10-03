Nashville Soccer Club Falls 4-3 to D.C. United



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 2, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club fell 4-3 to D.C. United at GEODIS Park Wednesday night despite a brace from midfielder Alex Muyl and a Hany Mukhtar goal. Despite the loss, Nashville SC remains just four points out of the ninth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot with two matches remaining.

Muyl time: Muyl, who entered the match with more career points versus D.C. (seven) than against any other Major League Soccer club, set a single season career high in MLS goals with four when he scored his second career brace against the Nation’s Capital side.

Keep ‘em comin’: Mukhtar, who leads the team this season with 17 MLS goal contributions (seven goals, 10 assists), now has points in four of his last five matches with two goals and three assists.

Next up: Nashville SC will play its third match in eight days when it faces New York City FC at Red Bull Arena on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. CT in the club’s second-to-last match of the 2024 regular season.

