ShowerUp is Headed to Aid Hurricane Victims and Needs Your Help

The Nashville-based local nonprofit that provides mobile showers and laundry service to the community’s unhoused will head to Asheville for Hurricane relief.

Sharing on social media, “ShowerUp does not normally do disaster relief, so we do not budget for it at all. This means we need your help— We are asking for emergency funds. Taking a shower and laundry trailer 6 hours away and operating for an undesignated amount of time will be expensive. We can’t do it alone.”

To give to this disaster relief effort, please visit their website at www.showerup.org and click “DONATE”, or Venmo @showerup.

Paul and his wife, Rhonda, launched ShowerUp in the fall of 2016. Paul left a 30+ year career in Christian radio to serve ShowerUp full-time. Rhonda is the director of store operations for Hattie Jane’s Creamery.

In most cities across the country, there are resources for those experiencing homelessness to get meals, clothing, and other necessities. ShowerUp discovered very few places to get a hot shower and take care of basic hygiene.

