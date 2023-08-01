Nashville Soccer Club Advances to the Round of 32 in Leagues Cup 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 1, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club advanced to the Round of 32 in the Leagues Cup 2023 where it will face FC Cincinnati at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 4 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tickets for the match can be purchased at www.leaguescup.com/Tickets, as fans can also follow the action on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

Nashville SC secured its spot following a 2-1 win over Colorado Rapids on July 23 and a narrow 4-3 defeat against Toluca on July 27 in the Central 4 group. With Toluca locking the first seed in the standings after defeating the Rapids 4-1 in the group’s final match on July 31, Nashville moved on to secure second place.

The Boys in Gold and Cincinnati met on July 15, just before the kickoff of Leagues Cup, in a dramatic rivalry match that saw Nashville experience a loss at Cincinnati for the first time in MLS history. Walker Zimmerman opened the scoring in the 32nd minute for the first of his two goals in the past three weeks but Cincinnati retaliated with a penalty goal by Luciano Acosta in the 42nd minute after Alex Muyl was penalized for a handball.

The second half of the match saw the rivalry escalate as Nashville was reduced to nine men following second yellow cards issued to Taylor Washington and Fafà Picault in the 68th and 70th minutes, respectively. Cincinnati took advantage of its numerical superiority, scoring the next two goals, including one in injury time, to secure the 3-1 victory.

Following the Group Stage, the Round of 32 transitions into a single-match elimination system, with four games in each region for a total of 16 matches. If the score is tied at the end of regulation, the match winner will be determined by penalty kicks. The winner will then move into the Round of 16 which will be played between Aug. 6-8.

Catch all the action on the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, on radio on the 104.5 The Zone or by visiting the club on www.NashvilleSC.com or on its social channels on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and Spotify.

Source: Nashville SC

