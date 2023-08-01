Driver Gets Trapped After Semi Plunges Down Steep Embankment

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters rescued a semi-truck driver who plunge down a 200 feet embankment after colliding with another semi on I-840 on Saturday, July 29. A firefighter was injured during the rescue, and a second one was treated for heat-related symptoms.

Firefighters responded to Interstate 840 and NW Broad Street at 4:42 a.m. and found a tractor-trailer overturned down the steep embankment. The driver was trapped inside the semi that landed on its side wedged between trees.

Fire crews used an e-spreader to open a window of the big rig to access the driver. Firefighters then used a K12 tool to cut a hole in the roof of the cab large enough to place a spine board inside to load the driver.

A path had to be cleared with a chainsaw before firefighters assembled a rope haul system to pull the driver on a stretcher up the steep embankment.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital – medically evaluated and treated.

During the rescue, a firefighter suffered heat-related injuries. He was taken to the hospital and later released. A second firefighter had a minor knee injury because of the rough terrain.

The driver of the other semi was not hurt.