Nashville Soccer Club Acquires Audi 2024 MLS Cup MVP Gastón Brugman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 19, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has acquired MLS Cup 2024 MVP presented by Audi Gastón Brugman from the LA Galaxy in exchange for midfielder Sean Davis. As part of the trade, Nashville SC can receive up to $100,000 in conditional 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance metrics are met. In exchange, Nashville will retain a percentage of Davis’ 2025 salary budget charge.

Brugman joined Major League Soccer in 2022 after playing multiple seasons in Italy’s top two divisions and one season in Spain’s second division. Since 2022, the Uruguayan midfielder has appeared in 72 matches across all competitions for the Galaxy, tallying six goals and 10 assists. During the club’s 2024 Audi MLS Cup championship season, Brugman appeared in all five of its playoff matches, helping lead the Galaxy to its sixth MLS Cup trophy as he earned the Most Valuable Player honors.

Prior to joining the Galaxy, Brugman spent one season with Real Oviedo in Spain’s LaLiga2, scoring three goals and tallying six assists in 33 appearances. From 2011 to 2021, he played in 249 Italian Serie A and Serie B league matches for Empoli F.C. (2011-12), US Grosetto 1912 (2013), Delfino Pescara 1936 (2013-19), Palermo FC (2015-16), and Parma Calcio 1913 (2019-21), logging 21 goals and 21 assists.

Davis was signed by Nashville SC as a free agent prior to the 2022 season after spending the first seven seasons of his MLS career with the New York Red Bulls. He appeared in 106 matches across all competitions (Major League Soccer, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup) for the Boys in Gold, tallying one goal and five assists.

Transaction: Nashville SC acquires midfielder Gastón Brugman in exchange for midfielder Sean Davis and can receive up to $100,000 in conditional 2026 General Allocation Money if certain performance metrics are met. Nashville SC will retain a percentage of Davis’ 2025 salary budget charge.

GASTÓN BRUGMAN

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 165 lbs.

Birthdate: Sept. 7, 1992

Age: 32

Birthplace: Rosario, Uruguay

Nationality: Uruguayan

Last club: LA Galaxy

How acquired: Via trade with LA Galaxy in exchange for midfielder Sean Davis. As part of the trade, Nashville SC can receive up to $100,000 in conditional 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance metrics are met. In exchange, Nashville will retain a percentage of Davis’ 2025 salary budget charge

