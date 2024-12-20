After 40 Years in Business, Party City Announces Closure of All Stores

The longstanding party supply store will close all locations reports, CNN.

After 40 years, CEO Barry Litwin shared with corporate employees the retailer is “winding down” business.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2023 and was able to keep most of its 800 locations open.

Party City is the largest party supply store in the U.S., with 6,400 full-time and 10,000 part-time employees. The store has seen competition from online stores like Amazon, Walmart, and Costco as well as pop up concepts. The store also suffered during the helium shortage during the pandemic.

There are several stores in the Middle Tennessee area, including in Nashville, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Clarksville there is no update as to when stores will close.

