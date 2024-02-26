Nashville SC Claims 3-0 Victory in Concacaf Champions Cup Debut



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 22, 2024) – Nashville SC kicked off its 2024 season and Concacaf Champions Cup campaign with a 3-0 shutout victory over Moca FC on Thursday night at Estadio Cibao in the Dominican Republic. The Round One, two-leg series will be decided on aggregate.

Spread the Love: The Boys in Gold featured a balanced attack Thursday night that saw goals from three players: midfielder Hany Mukhtar (1 goal, 1 assist), forward Sam Surridge (1 goal, 1 assist), and forward Tyler Boyd, who made his debut for Nashville SC (1 goal). Forward Teal Bunbury added an assist on Boyd’s goal.

Keeping it Clean: Goalkeeper Joe Willis kept Moca FC off the board, securing a clean sheet in the team’s Concacaf Champions Cup debut. The Boys in Gold kept Moca FC’s chances to a minimum, holding a 61% possession rate.

Next up: The club returns home this Sunday, Feb. 25 to begin its 2024 MLS season at 4 p.m. CT against the New York Red Bulls at GEODIS Park before hosting Moca FC in Music City for the second leg of the club’s Round One Concacaf Champions Cup series on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8:15 p.m. CT. Tickets to both the MLS season opener and Concacaf Champions Cup match are available here.

Source: Nashville SC

