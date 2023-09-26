Nashville Predators Drop Preseason Doubleheader vs. Florida

In a split-squad preseason doubleheader clash at Amerant Bank Arena, the Nashville Panthers faced off against the formidable Florida Panthers on a Monday showdown.

Florida blanked Nashville 5-0 in Game 1 and followed with a 5-2 victory in Game 2. The Preds ran into some penalty trouble in the first contest, allowing the Panthers to score their first three goals on the power play.

Jake Livingstone scored Nashville’s first goal of the day in the second game, driving to the net and winning a puck battle to sneak one past Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky at 8:36 of the second period. Tye Felhaber followed with a wrister of his own in the final frame.

PREDS STANDOUTS

Anthony Angello was perfect in the faceoff circle in Game 1, winning all three of his attempts; Austin Roest was also 3-for-3 from the dot in Game 2.

Gustav Nyquist recorded an assist on Livingstone’s goal in Game 2 for his first preseason point as a member of the Predators.

Livingstone’s goal was his first in an NHL preseason contest; last season, he recorded one assist in five regular-season games with Nashville.

Yaroslav Askarov saved all eight of the shots he faced in Game 2.

Marc Del Gaizo led all Nashville skaters (in both games) with 22:03 of ice time.

Source: Nashville Predators (Emma Lingan)

