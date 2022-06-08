Homicide detectives continue to ask for the community’s assistance in identifying the dark Dodge Charger with tinted windows involved in the February 2021 fatal shooting of Eric Thompson Jr., 23, of Nashville. Thompson and two passengers had left a tattoo shop in Madison when shots were fired at his silver Kia Forte on Briley Parkway in North Nashville.

Thompson died shortly after at Skyline Medical Center. Neither passenger was seriously injured in the shooting.

Anyone recognizing the Charger, seen in surveillance video, or with information on persons involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.