Murfreesboro Police Obtain Warrants for Woman Accused of Stealing From Walmart

From Murfreesboro TN Police Department:

UPDATE: Detectives have identified this person of interest in the theft case from Walmart. Warrants will be obtained for her arrest. Thanks for sharing.

Do you know this person? Detectives would like to speak to her as a person of interest in a theft of case.

On February 10, the unidentified woman entered the Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Pkwy., selected merchandise and placed the items into shopping bags.

The person of interest attempted to leave without paying for the items. she ran from Walmart loss prevention workers and got away. The unknown woman left the business in a black Chevrolet Malibu. If you know this person, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email 0499@murfreesborotn.gov.