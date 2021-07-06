Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Violent Crimes Unit is attempting to locate Justin Lee Bond, 27, of Memphis.

Bond is believed to be the gunman in a shooting at The Pointe at Raiders Campus Apartments, 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd., on July 5.

A male victim suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg around 12:51 a.m. That victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Bond is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know the whereabouts of Justin Lee Bond, please contact Detective Albert Miles, III at 629-201-5513 email tips to [email protected]

