Evelyn K. Martin

Evelyn Knight Martin, age 79 of Lascassas, died Saturday July 3, 2021, at her home.

She was born April 27, 1942, in Nashville, TN and was the daughter of the late Elzie Clifford Knight and Marie Cothron Knight.

She was a member of Lascassas Baptist Church and a 50-year member of the Eastern Star. She worked outside of the home, but her favorite career was wife, mother, and later Nana.

She is survived by daughters, Catherine Martin Hamm and husband Mike of Indiana, Christina Martin Anderson, and husband Chris of Murfreesboro; grandson, Matthew Anderson; and one sister, Peggy Daniels of Nashville.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Sam Martin and brother, Billy Ray Knight.

Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 7:00PM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be 11:00AM Wednesday at Republican Grove Cemetery with Brother Kenneth Summey officiating. www.woodfinchapel.com


