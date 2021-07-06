18-year-old Gavin Hitchings was involved in an altercation with a resident and then stole the person’s car on July 2, 2021.
He later crashed the car while fleeing from police and then attempted to carjack another vehicle.
Hitchings has seven active warrants including felony theft, felony evading, felony reckless endangerment, and carjacking.
On July 3, Hitchings was reported missing by his mother.
He has been entered into National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a missing juvenile.
If you have seen Gavin Hitchings or know where he can be located, please contact the Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537 or email tips to [email protected]
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.