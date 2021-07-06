18-year-old Gavin Hitchings was involved in an altercation with a resident and then stole the person’s car on July 2, 2021.

He later crashed the car while fleeing from police and then attempted to carjack another vehicle.

Hitchings has seven active warrants including felony theft, felony evading, felony reckless endangerment, and carjacking.

On July 3, Hitchings was reported missing by his mother.

He has been entered into National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a missing juvenile.

If you have seen Gavin Hitchings or know where he can be located, please contact the Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537 or email tips to [email protected]

