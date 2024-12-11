Murfreesboro Police Investigating $3,900 Theft From Dick’s Sporting Goods

Do you know these men and women? Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are investigating a shoplifting case where someone shoplifted almost $3,900 worth of clothing from Dick’s Sporting Goods at The Avenue on November 26.

The group was possibly seen leaving in a Blue Nissan Altima.

Detectives seek assistance in identifying the men and women seen in the photos. If you recognize them, please get in touch with Detective Bogle at 629-201-5546 or [email protected].

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email