Sheriff Warns of Scammers Posing as Deputies Demanding Bitcoin Payments

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office wants to alert residents of a scam in which a scammer poses as a deputy and tells residents there are warrants for their arrest and they must deposit funds into a Bitcoin ATM.

Two residents fell for these false arrest scams and lost their hard-earned money within the past few days, says the Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Brian Gonzales said, “Both victims were instructed to deposit between $900 and $13,000 into a BITCOIN ATM,” Gonzales said.

The Sheriff’s Office says they never call residents to tell them they have active arrest warrants on them and they never tell residents to deposit money into a Bitcoin ATM to avoid an arrest.

Instead, deputies will locate wanted suspects and arrest them in person.

If you receive a similar call, don’t be fooled into losing your money. Simply hang up.

