Murfreesboro Police Dept. Receives MADD Award

The Murfreesboro Police Department has been awarded the 2023 Middle Tennessee Outstanding Department by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Tennessee. Several MPD officers also received awards.

The award was presented at the 2023 Tennessee Statewide Night of Remembrance and Awards Ceremony held at the Manchester/Coffee County Conference Center in Manchester on June 8. MADD recognizes law enforcement for their efforts in arresting DUI offenders and enforcing DUI laws.

Captain Bryan Anderson accepted the outstanding department award on behalf of the department.

Murfreesboro Police officers receiving MADD awards are as follows:

Officer Jason Ayers received the Gold award for 2021 for making 126 DUI arrests with a 90-percent conviction rate. Ayers was awarded the Middle Tennessee Officer of the year for 2022 with 85 DUI arrests and 100-percent conviction rate.

Officer Brooke Nicholson received the State of Tennessee Officer of the year award for 2021 with 136 DUI arrests at a 97-percent conviction rate. Nicholson also received the Gold award for 2021 as well for having over 100 DUI arrests for 2021.

Officer Austin Reed received the Gold Award for 2021 for 124 DUI arrests with a 100-percent conviction rate.

Officer Sandy Wilkens received the Silver award for 2022 with 60 DUI arrests.

Officer Joseph Roberts received the Bronze award for 2022 with 33 DUI arrests.