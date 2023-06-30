Kids Activities in Rutherford County 4th of July Week

Here are five local events to keep young kids entertained over the week of 4th of July. These activities offer everything from story time to food to music to art and much more. Some of these events are even pet friendly!

July 1, 2023

Watermelon Festival at Lucky Ladd Farm

4374 Rocky Glade Road

Eagleville, Tennessee

Phone: (615) 274-3786

Additional Information: https://luckyladdfarms.com/

Time: 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Admission: $18 to $38 for all guests two and older

Come on down to the farm for some summertime family fun. Families can enjoy more than 50 activities on site and enjoy a FREE slice of refreshing watermelon with admission. Everyone can cool off in the Splash Zone, which features their Splash Pad, Bubble Blast Pool, inflatable water slides and more. There is also a petting zoo and pony rides. Sign up the day of the festival to test your skills and win prizes in the Watermelon Crawl and Watermelon Eating Contests!

July 1, 2023

Red, White and BOOM Party

KidsPark Murfreesboro

215 Robert Rose Drive

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Phone: (615) 900-3340

https://www.kidspark.com/murfreesboro/

Fees: $5.75 to $30, meals and snacks additional

All day the folks at KidsPark will be offering patriotic fun activities as part of their Social Saturdays to celebrate Independence Day. They are a special kind of drop-in daycare with options for meals and snacks.

Dedicated to being on just child care, but an enrichment center, they offer science, art and other enrichment activities, language skills opportunities through fun activities like theater, and much more.

July 3, 2023

Itty Bitty Story Time at Linebaugh Library

105 West Vine Street

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Phone: (615) 893-4131

https://rclstn.org/

Time: 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

FREE

Itty Bitty Storytime is especially for the library’s youngest patrons — the newborns to 23-month-olds. It takes place in the children’s part of the library and features stories that will keep their attention and introduce them to the love of books at an early age.

July 6 through 8, 2023

Butterfly Festival and Release at Lucky Ladd Farm

4374 Rocky Glade Road

Eagleville, Tennessee

Phone: (615) 274-3786

Additional Information: https://luckyladdfarms.com/

Time: 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. release times, farm open from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Admission: $16 to $36 plus the cost of a butterfly

Lucky Ladd Farm will be providing an immersive Butterfly Experience with hundreds of butterflies to observe, interact with, and feed! Plus, visitors will be able to participate in live butterfly releases as the farm introduces monarchs and other native butterfly species to their flower fields.

Release times are scheduled at 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm daily. This event is a great way to learn more about these incredible backyard insects and spend a day with friends and family.



Butterflies for the release are pre-sold through their online ticketing site for $6 each and can be picked up the day of the event. Only a limited number of butterflies will be available for purchase on-site the day of the event, so those interested in participating are encouraged to order early to avoid disappointment.

Admission to the farm must be purchased in advance to participate in this event, in addition to the cost of the butterfly. There are more than 50 other experiences to be enjoyed on the farm, including pony rides and a petting zoo.

`

July 7, 2023

Friday Night Market in the BORO and Food Truck Festival

Patterson Park Community Center

521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

https://www.facebook.com/groups/fnmboro/

Time: 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Admission: FREE

Organizers of this event enjoy bringing together the Middle Tennessee community around small business, culture, food, and fun. The Friday Night Market in the BORO is a family-friendly event that features over ten food trucks ranging from pizza to Jamaican cuisine, shopping with local small businesses, music, and a chance to meet with friends and neighbors, old and new. Leashed pets can come, too! This event will take place every Friday from April through September. Admission and parking are FREE.