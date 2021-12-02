MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (December 2, 2021) Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives have arrested a Murfreesboro man for the shooting death of his former girlfriend on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Myron Jenkins, 26, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police responded to a duplex located at 1421 Old Lascassas Hwy. for a report of an unresponsive female around 7:10 Tuesday evening. The victim is identified as Shanna Gibson, 37. Gibson and Jenkins dated in past.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive.

Jenkins is behind bars at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. A hearing is set Dec. 8 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.