MTSU to Host Clothing Donation Event to Restock Career Closet Student Resource

Middle Tennessee State University’s Alumni Office and the Career Development Center have teamed up for an upcoming clothing drive to restock the MTSU Career Closet.

The inaugural Career Closet Extravaganza will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 11-12, with clothing drop-off at the MTSU Alumni House located at 2263 Middle Tennessee Blvd. No parking pass is required as donors may use the visitor space to drop off items.

The Career Closet is part of MTSU’s Career Development Center located in Keathley University Center. Thanks to MTSU alumni, faculty, staff and local community, the Career Closet has professional attire available at no cost for students seeking their first internship or job interview. Students may acquire one full outfit each school year from the closet.

“The Career Closet provides professional attire for students getting ready to engage in an interview, job or other professional experience,” said Beka Crocket, director of the center. “We are so grateful for the support of our community, alumni, faculty and staff to assist the Career Development Center in providing this opportunity for our students.”

While all donations are welcome, high-need items include women’s blouses, plus-size clothing, blazers without shoulder pads and belts. Men’s items needed include tall slacks and size 28-32 waisted slacks.

“We are very excited to partner with the Career Development Center on this inaugural event,” said Kristen Janson, assistant director of Alumni Relations. “The Career Closet is an incredible resource for students. I have seen many students throughout the years benefit from the generosity of our alumni. It is so fulfilling to see Blue Raiders give back to our community!”

Those who can’t make it to campus for the event but still want to help can visit the MTSU Foundation website at https://bit.ly/mtcareercloset. Choose a monetary donation amount, select “Other”, then write “Raiders Closet” on the memo line.

You can also write a check to the MTSU Foundation and put “Raiders Closet” on the memo line. Mail to Office of Development, MTSU P.O. Box 109, Murfreesboro, TN 37132.

The Career Closet is located in KUC Room 327 and is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. For questions about the closet, email [email protected] or call 615-898-5467.

Located in KUC Room 328, the Career Development Center offers a myriad of online and in-person services to help students find the job for them. Learn more at https://mtsu.edu/career/.