Monday, August 1, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEntertainment6 Live Shows to Check out this Week - August 1, 2022
EntertainmentEventsFeaturedLocal LivingThings to Do

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
0

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 1 – August 7, 2022.

Vince Gill

Vince Gill
photo from The Ryman

Thursday – Sunday, August 4 -7, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way N, Nashville

Vince Gill is a singer/songwriter known for his song “When I Call Your Name.” The award winning artist has 22 GRAMMYs and will be joined by Wendy Moten. Only a few tickets remain to each show.

Buy tickets here. 

The 4040 Songwriter Event

4040 Songwriter Event
photo from FCC

Monday, August 1, 6:30 pm

FCC, 4040 Clovercroft Road, Franklin

It’s a free songwriter event at with guests of Tony Wood, Katy Reynolds, Michael Forkuo, and Gabe Baker.

Tim McGraw

Tim McGrawphoto from Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Saturday, August 6, 8:30 pm

Nissan Stadium,  1 Titans Way, Nashville

Tim McGraw will make his only stop in Nashville during his 2022 North American tour when the legendary music artist performs Saturday, Aug. 6, as part of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix weekend on the Nissan Stadium campus.

McGraw will hit the stage for his 90-minute show at 8:30 p.m. CT on the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix’s ZYN Main Stage. McGraw’s concert performance will be immediately followed by fireworks on the city’s Riverfront that can be viewed from the concert location.

Buy tickets here. 

Dispatch  & O.A.R

Dispatch
photo from Dispatch & O.A.R

Saturday, August 6, 7 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville

Formed by Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan while in college in Vermont – the band has forged their own path outside the mainstream music industry as one of the most successful artists in the scene.Over the course of a slew of acclaimed studio and live albums and countless tours and festivals, the band has gone on to become one of biggest success stories in independent music history, selling out three nights at Madison Square Garden and drawing over 100,000 fans to a massive outdoor show in their adopted hometown of Boston without any traditional radio or major label support.

Buy tickets here. 

Goldpark

Goldpark
photo from Exit/In

Thursday, August 4, 8 pm

Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville

The Nashville-based alternative rock trio formed in 2019. See their hometown show at Exit/In with Vacation Manor and Homes at Night.

Buy tickets here.

Jacob Whiteside

Jacob Whiteside
photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Friday, August 5, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

Tennessee native singer-songwriter Jacob Whitesides is a passionate storyteller who draws inspiration from personal experience as well as from his fans. He’s been honing his compelling, indie-pop-meets-R&B sound since he rose to fame as a 14-year-old performing YouTube covers.

Buy tickets here. 

Previous articleMTSU to Host Clothing Donation Event to Restock Career Closet Student Resource
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.