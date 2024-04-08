MTSU Take Series Finale Over Bulldogs 9-5

RUSTON, La. – Middle Tennessee defeated LA Tech 9-5 on Sunday afternoon at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

The Bulldogs (25-9, 6-3 CUSA) struck first in the opening frame, plating a run on an MTSU error, however, the Blue Raiders (11-19, 3-6 CUSA) responded with a trio of doubles in the third to take a 3-1 lead.

LA Tech immediately answered with a pair of back-to-back solo home runs to tie things up at three runs apiece. In the sixth, MTSU plated five two-out runs to regain the lead at 8-3. Nathan Brewer started the two-out rally with a double to left field. After a pair of RBI singles by Brett Vondohlen and Eston Snider, Luke Vinson cleared the bases with a triple to left center field.

Gabe Jennings extended the Blue Raiders lead to six with a solo home run in the seventh. Despite a late effort from the Bulldogs MTSU would go on to win 9-5.

On the mound, Jacob Havern (2-2) was tabbed with the loss. Patrick Johnson (3-0)earned the win for the Blue Raiders

By the Numbers

6.2: Patrick Johnson went 6.2 innings giving up just four runs on seven hits and striking out seven Bulldogs.

6: The Blue Raiders tallied six extra-base hits on the day – four doubles, a triple and a home run.

8: With the win, MTSU snaps an eight-game losing streak.

Up Next

Middle Tennessee will return to the Volunteer State for a midweek matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores at Hawkins Field on Tuesday, April 9. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. CT.

Source: MTSU

