Missing Williamson County Teen: 15-year-old Akyla Walton

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen from Williamson County.

Akyla Jazlyn Walton was last seen on Sunday, April 7th, 2024, around noon, leaving her Thompsons Station residence.

Akyla is described as a 15-year-old black female with black hair, 5’ tall, 110 lbs. Akyla may be in the Williamson—Davidson County areas.

Anyone that may have information as to her whereabouts, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Dispatch 615-790-5550