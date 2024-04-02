Where to Watch a Live Stream of the April 8th Total Solar Eclipse

A total solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024 and we will be sharing a live stream of this unique event on this post. Save this link and come back to it on April 8th. The live stream will be broadcast below.

The path of totality for this eclipse runs through Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

What is a Solar Eclipse

“A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth that either fully or partially blocks the Sun’s light in some areas. This only happens occasionally, because the Moon doesn’t orbit in the exact same plane as the Sun and Earth do,” according to NASA.

While middle Tennessee isn’t in the path of totality, areas are expected to see approximately 92.1% – 95.9% totality, depending on where you live. You can learn more about what you can expect to see in your area by clicking here and inputting your city.

After the April 8th event, the next total solar eclipse that can be seen from the U.S. will be on August 23, 2044.