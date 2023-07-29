MTSU Men’s Golf Releases 2023-24 schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee men’s golf has announced its 2023-24 schedule, setting the stage for a run at another Conference USA title.

The 2023-24 schedule takes the Blue Raiders to nine regular season tournaments. The slate kicks off with a return to LA Tech’s Argent Financial Classic before the Blue Raiders head to Cincinnati’s Bearcat Invitational and Wisconsin’s Badger Invitational. The fall portion of the schedule wraps up at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational hosted by Santa Clara.

The spring portion of the schedule opens with the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate, where Owen Stamper will look to defend his individual title. The Blue Raiders then head to South Carolina for Michigan State’s Colleton River Collegiate. The home stretch of the regular season sees MTSU return to Georgia Southern’s Schenkel Invitational, Vanderbilt’s Mason Rudolph Championship and Mississippi State’s Mossy Oak Collegiate Championship.

The Conference USA Championship is scheduled for April 22-25 at Texarkana Country Club in Texarkana, Texas. The NCAA Regional round will be held May 13-15, and the NCAA Championship is set for May 24-29 in Carlsbad, Calif.

Source: MTSU Sports

