MTSU Falls to Colorado State 31-23

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee football came out with a gameplan and won the battle of the field position and scheme in the first half, but a 21 straight points from a resurgent Colorado State team proved too much to overcome, as the Blue Raiders fell 31-23 on Saturday night at Floyd Stadium.

162-33: Advantage on yards on the ground for MTSU, who possessed the superior rushing attack on Saturday night.

115: Receiving yards for Holden Willis , a career-high for the South Florida transfer. It’s the first time in 2023 MTSU has had a receiver reach 100 receiving yards in a single game.

• First 100-yard performance by a Blue Raider receiver since Jaylin Lane caught 10 passes for 111 yards in the 2022 Hawai’i Bowl on Dec. 24, 2022.

• Third consecutive 200-yard passing performance by Vattiato – seventh of his career – ties for 13th all time.

• First time an opponent has blocked a Blue Raider PAT since Sep. 25, 2020, against UTSA

