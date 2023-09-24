More Performers Added to the People’s Choice Country Awards

NBC and Peacock have revealed the star-studded performer lineup for the first-ever “People’s Choice Country Awards,” which will air Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. Country superstars Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Toby Keith and Wynonna will all take the iconic Grand Ole Opry House stage to perform their biggest hits. A limited number of show tickets and VIP packages are available now at Opry.com.

As previously announced, this year NBC and Peacock will honor Grammy Award-nominated country legend Toby Keith with the Country Icon Award and Grammy Award-winning singer and performer Wynonna with the Country Champion Award.

Hosted by Little Big Town, the “People’s Choice Country Awards” will air on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, Sep. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. The show will extend across platforms with “Backstage Live: People’s Choice Country Awards.” The livestream will air on Peacock, PCA Twitter, NBC Twitter/Facebook/YouTube, TODAY All Day/Twitter, E! News Twitter/Facebook/YouTube/E! Online, Access Twitter/YouTube, and Circle social platforms, bringing red carpet arrivals, backstage chats and everything behind-the-scenes to fans at home.

“People’s Choice Country Awards” is produced by Den of Thieves. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski will executive produce, along with RAC Clark as executive producer and showrunner.

These projects are an example of collaboration resulting from NBCUniversal’s equity investment in Opry Entertainment Group alongside Atairos, which was finalized last year.