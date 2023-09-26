MTSU Announces 2-For-1 Weeknight Ticket Special

Middle Tennessee Athletics announced today a 2-for-1 Weeknight special for the Blue Raiders’ next two home games. MTSU will host Jacksonville State on Wednesday, Oct. 4, then entertain Louisiana Tech on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Fans can purchase two tickets for the price of one by clicking HERE. That’s two sideline reserve seats for $24.

This offer will expire on Oct. 10, 2023 at Noon CT.

When going to purchase, please select the number of tickets you want for each weeknight game (the number must be the same for each game) from the dropdown menu. Select “Add to Cart” and then complete your purchase. The tickets will be mobile and put in your online account immediately following completion of payment.

All tickets for this promotion will be located on the east side of the stadium for these CUSA nationally televised broadcasts. There are no additional or hidden fees.

As always, it is encouraged and strongly recommended to add your tickets to your mobile wallet before arriving on campus.

If you have any questions, please contact the ticket office at 615-898-5260.

