Minimal Changes for MTSU fans on Gameday Despite Ongoing Construction

September 11, 2023 – Due to multiple facility upgrades occurring in the MTSU Athletic Complex, fans should be aware of some minimal gameday changes for the upcoming season. Construction is currently underway on the Blue Raiders’ $7.1 million tennis facility and the $66 million Student-Athlete Performance Center in the north endzone of Floyd Stadium.

Following are just a few minor changes fans will notice when coming to campus this fall for football games:

Gate 2 Entrance

Fans coming from the Greenland Drive Lot will follow the sidewalk to the right of the Kennon Sports Hall of Fame building and use the entrance closer to Lightning’s Locker Room. The entrance to the left of the steps and the Gate 2 sign will be closed.

Gate 3 Entrance

Fans who utilize Gate 3 will now have to access it via the Blue Raider football practice field. A gate on the north side of the field near the soccer stadium will take fans across the practice area and directly to Gate 3. Access by the Hall of Fame building or the sidewalk just to the outside of the practice field on the west side will be closed for construction.

Tennis Court Grass Area

A number of fans have utilized this area to put up tents and tailgate prior to the game. MTSU wants to let fans know that additional construction fencing will be erected in this area and the space for tailgating will be limited.

Source: MTSU