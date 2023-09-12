Nashville SC Unveils the ‘Showstoppers’ Apparel Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 11, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club introduced today the “Nashville SC Showstoppers,” a limited-edition apparel series that celebrates the connection between Nashville’s art scene and the sport of soccer in a clothing line that is meant to wittily redefine the realm of player apparel. The “Showstoppers” will go on sale exclusively at the club’s Team Store located at GEODIS Park.

Marking the series’ grand debut with a masterpiece, the “Tennessee Waterslide” t-shirt encapsulates the dynamic spirit and essence of Nashville SC Midfielder and Canada Soccer international Jacob Shaffelburg. Inspired by his iconic mullet haircut, this inaugural piece mirrors the cascading flow and speed of a waterslide, as the design embodies the playfulness and artistic flair with the joyous rush one experiences when sliding down a waterslide.

This series is brought to life in collaboration with the highly acclaimed visual artist, Joshua Noom, whose portfolio includes work with the likes of the Dave Matthews Band and Phish. Noom expertly marries detailed and bold illustrations with a traditional graphic design aesthetic, adding an organic touch of typography to craft pieces that are as engaging as they are unique. Nashville SC will roll out more designs as the end of the 2023 MLS season continues to unfold.

In the meantime, Shaffelburg will be at the exclusive launch of the inaugural “Showstoppers” t-shirt, the “Tennessee Waterslide” on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. CT at the Nashville SC’s Team Store situated at GEODIS Park (501 Benton Road, Nashville, TN 37203). Fans will be able to interact with the player and get exclusive access to the “Tennessee Waterslide” t-shirt.

The mullet finally has a name 🌊🛝@jacobshaff2 pic.twitter.com/cXgm5KGs2V — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) September 11, 2023

Source: Nashville SC

