Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week One

Football Fans, Middle Tennessee high school football is here!
The season officially begins on August 19th, and we have your week one schedule.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
The games will be on Friday, August 19th unless specified otherwise. Please check with your individual school regarding kickoff times.
Cheatham
Cheatham Co. at Glencliff
Jo Byrns at Harpeth
Sycamore at Montgomery Central
Davidson
Lebanon at Antioch
Cane Ridge at Pearl Cohn (Thu)
Cheatham Co. at Glencliff
Pope John Paul at Hillsboro
Kenwood at Hillwood
Hunters Lane at Maplewood
Centennial at Nashville Overton
Whites Creek at Stratford
McGavock at Clarksville
Independence at CPA
MBA at Ravenwood
Father Ryan at East Nashville
Nashville Christian at Franklin Road Academy
Ensworth at Evangelical Christian
Middle Tennessee Christian School at Donelson Christian Academy
Dickson
Creek Wood at Dickson Co.
Maury
Columbia at Marshall Co.
Mt. Pleasant at East Hickman
Spring Hill at Greenwood, KY
Robertson
White House at Station Camp
Springfield at Greenbrier
Jo Byrns at Harpeth
Macon Co. at East Robertson
Rutherford
Blackman at Brentwood
Eagleville at Forrest
LaVergne at Rockvale
Middle Tennessee Christian at Donelson Christian Academy
Hendersonville at Oakland (Thu)
Riverdale at Franklin
Green Hill at Siegel
Stewarts Creek at Smyrna
Sumner
Beech at Farragut
Mt. Juliet at Gallatin
Hendersonville at Oakland (Thu)
Portland at Westmoreland
White House at Station Camp
Pope John Paul at Hillsboro
Wilson
Green Hill at Seigel
Lebanon at Antioch
Mt. Juliet at Gallatin
Fayetteville at Watertown
Rossview at Wilson Central
Williamson
Eagles Landing Christian at Brentwood Academy
Nolensville at Battle Ground Academy
Blackman at Brentwood
Centennial at Nashville Overton
Page at Fairview
Riverdale at Franklin
Franklin Grace at Humboldt
Independence at CPA
MBA at Ravenwood
Henry Co. vs Summit (to be played at Centennial)