Mark Your Calendar for the Nashville Tequila Festival

July 24 is National Tequila Day, and Nashvillians can celebrate with tickets to Nashville Tequila Festival! The festival returns to oneC1TY on October 27 for a spook-tacular evening bringing together local businesses, exquisite tequilas, and fun-loving party patrons while raising money for TennGreen Land Conservancy.

Tequila lovers can look forward to 50+ types of tequila & mezcal available for tasting, a photo booth, skull face-painting, a Halloween costume contest, tacos, a DJ dance party, and more! Tasty food will be available for purchase on-site from Las Palmas, and if partons are still thirsty after their tequila samples, there will be a cash bar with Modelo Especial beer and Cuervo Tradicional cocktails. Proceeds benefit TennGreen Land Conservancy, so every sip counts!

General Admission includes entry to the event, 15 tequila samples, and access to fun activities like sugar skull face painting, costume contests, a photo booth, and more. Tequila brands represented include Don Julio, 21 Seeds Tequila, Tequila Herradura, Dulce Vida, Milagro, Patrón, Santo, Insolito, and more!

UPGRADE YOUR EXPERIENCE WITH VIP! VIP ticket purchase includes entry to the event, 15 tequila samples, including premium tequila samples only available in the VIP Area, a separate bar and restroom trailer, exclusive experiences, complimentary chips and salsa, and more.

This one-day festival takes place at the Yard at OneC1TY on Friday, October 27. The event starts at 6:30 PM and runs throughout the evening until 9:30 PM.

This is a 21+ event. Tickets are required and available for purchase at nashvilletequilafestival.com. Attendees should bring a valid ID to gain entry to the event. For more information, visit 615festivals.com/tequila. Follow Nashville Tequila Festival on Facebook @nashvilletequilafestival and Instagram @nashvilletequilafestival for more information.