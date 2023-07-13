OBITUARY: Katherine Beauton Ryan

Katherine Beauton Ryan, age 91, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Monday, July 10th, 2023 at Woodbury Nursing Center.

Katherine was born on June 2nd, 1932 to parents Roy and Mary Reasons in Crockett County, TN.

Katherine was a graduate of Business College. She grew up on a farm and enjoyed gardening. She and her husband, William Ryan, were owners of Ryans Upholstery and members of the Baptist faith. She was very fond of St. Clair’s Senior Center; she was at their center almost every day. She was leader of chicken foot, St. Clair’s chaperone, and spent a lot of time traveling with them.

Katherine is survived by her daughter, Mona (Tim) Maynard; son, Mike Ryan and Tammy Finley; brothers, Douglas Reasons, Danny Reasons, and O’Neal Reasons; 4 Grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mary Reasons, and her husband, William Ryan.

A graveside service is going to be held on Friday, July 14th, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

