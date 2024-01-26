Man Charged After Stealing from Blind Murfreesboro Woman

January 25, 2023 – Detectives have arrested one of the men who fraudulently stole hundreds of dollars from a woman who is blind. The men pretended to be police officers and told the woman they had a search warrant.

Ishmael Sheckles, 23, is also accused of stealing a pickup truck and snatching a woman’s purse at Walmart. Sheckles was arrested Thursday, Jan. 25 after a brief foot pursuit with police on N. Academy Street. He faces a list of charges including fraudulent use of a debit card, theft of property, theft, aggravated burglary, and criminal impersonation.

Police are still trying to identify the second man.

Sheckles remains in custody at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $46,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court Feb. 8.

Source: Murfreesboro PD