January 25, 2024 – Emily Lynn Haynes, 15, was discovered missing by her mother on Wednesday, Jan. 24 around 1 a.m.

Haynes has left home several times before but would return on her own. She is 5’6″ tall, light complected, has long curly brown hair, and brown eyes.

Haynes has been entered into National Crime Intelligence Center (NCIC)as a missing runaway. If you know where she would be located, please email Det. Sam Day at 0410@murfreesborotn.gov or call MPD at 615-893-1311.