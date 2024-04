April 1, 2024 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the male pictured above. On 3/22/2024, the male exited Harbor Freight in Smyrna, TN, without paying for a toolset he picked up in the business.

If you have any information that could help identify this person, please contact Detective Steve Martin at (615) 267-5432 or at [email protected].

Source: Smyrna PD