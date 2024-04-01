Lipscomb Baseball Routs Lions in Series Clinching Victory Saturday

FLORENCE, Ala. – Lipscomb Baseball had a season-high 15 hits, five of them home runs, in the series-clinching win over North Alabama (9-17, 2-7 ASUN) Saturday afternoon in seven innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

The Bisons had a season-high’s 15 hits and five home runs Saturday.

Fifteen runs is the second most the Bisons have scored in a game this season.

Poindexter earned the win on the mound, his first of the season. He pitched five innings, allowing just four hits and two runs, along with a season-high five strikeouts.

Willhoite finished 3-for-5 with four RBI and two home runs.

Lundgrin and Vergara crossed home plate three times Saturday.

Lundgrin, Willhoite, and Kelly each had three hits on the day.

Source: Lipscomb

