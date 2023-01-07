Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – January 4, 2023

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (12/29/22 to 01/04/23).
Here are highlights this week.
- The movies White Noise and The Menu make their debut on our streaming chart, as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery continues to reign the list.
- Netflix’s hit shows Wednesday and Treason take spots #5 and #9 consecutively, and Top Gun: Maverick on #8.
Here are the top ten titles this week.
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Netflix
- Yellowstone- Paramount Network
- 1923- Paramount Network
- White Noise-Netflix
- Wednesday- Netflix
- The Menu- HBO Max
- Kaleidoscope- Netflix
- Top Gun:Maverick-Paramount +
- Treason- Netflix
- The Banshees of Inisherin-HBO Max