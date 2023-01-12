Looking for an Indoor Activity for Your Kids? Try Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world, opened in Murfreesboro over the summer and it’s the perfect place to take the whole family to expend some energy. No matter if it’s a frigid winter day or a sweltering summer day, this indoor adventure park provides an opportunity for kids to run, jump, zip line and more! The Murfreesboro location is located in the former Jumpstreet spot, next to Planet Fitness and across the parking lot from Outback Steakhouse.

“We know families are looking for ways to spend more time together, and as the premier destination for family fun and adventure, we’re thrilled to bring our park experience to even more families in Murfreesboro,” said Urban Air’s CEO Jay Thomas in a press release.

More than 34,000 square-feet of space is filled with a diversity of activities, include award-winning wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts and obstacle courses, tube playgrounds with multi-level climbing ropes and twisting tubes, a skyrider, and spin-zone bumper cars. There is also a café that serves pizza and ICEEs. Special events and kid’s birthday parties are also be offered.

Urban Air was founded in 2011 in Dallas, Texas where the concept took off. Urban Air was one of the first in the industry to bring indoor adventure parks to the United States. In 2015/2016, they began franchising. Eighty percent of their locations are owned by someone who already owns one Urban Air franchise and wants to add another to their business.

The park offers several types of memberships, from $3.99 per month to $19.99 per month which allows members to receive free food and drinks, as well as access to the Cool Springs location. They are offering special savings during Membership May.

CEO Michael Browning, co-founder of Urban Air Adventure Parks, explains in an article on their website about how the business grew 293 percent over three years. MPK Equity Partners invested in the brand in 2018, where the “P” stands for Ross Perot Jr., of the Texas family with holdings in real estate, oil and gas and much more.

“They’ve been great partners,” Browning said about MPK. Their backing allowed him to lure top-level talent from other major entertainment brands. “I went out and hired what I thought was the best team in franchising, hospitality, [and] entertainment… [T]hose highly talented people wanted to see a partner like MPK backing the business, in order to leave Top Golf or Six Flags. I’m the type of person that seeks wisdom, seeks mentors. I love being able to talk to them about vision and strategy and problems.”

Urban Air Adventure Park

1952 Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

615-410-6919

www.urbanairmurfreesboro.com.

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Friday, 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m